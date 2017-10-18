Health care: Everybody should be in, nobody out

I’m writing to publicly pledge my support for single payer health care in Washington. The reason I support universal health care is quite simple: Thousands of human beings die every year in our state due to a lack of access to comprehensive health care services.
And the reason I’m in favor of single payer health care in lieu of a multi-payer system is also quite elemental: It will save Washington taxpayers tens of millions of dollars per year in total health care expenditures.
You might ask: How can we save lives, get better quality care and even save money by switching from our current system?
Well, how do you think the “middle men” in our current system pay their CEOs millions per year? Our loss of life is created by unjustifiable profits for the mega-wealthy health insurers.
Please support the 2018 ballot initiative for single payer, sponsored by Whole Washington. Our health and lives are at stake!
