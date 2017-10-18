Trump: His NFL assault feels like bad dream

I’m an old geezer and I guess it takes me longer to process information, and thus it was when I learned that President Trump had recently referred to former pro quarterback Colin Kaepernick and other NFL knee takers as “sons of bitches.”
At first I thought that I had had a nightmare or that I was victimized by “fake news.” When I double-checked, however, I discovered I was neither dreaming nor being victimized.
Trump’s major campaign rhetoric was that he will make America great again. I can help him easily achieve this goal. Resign, Donald.
