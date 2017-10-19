Election: Kind-hearted Hunter good for Tacoma

Lillian Hunter is the most qualified to serve on the Tacoma City Council in at-large Position 6. She has served as chair of the Tacoma Public Library Board and is now serving on the board of Bates Technical College.
She has extensive and impressive work experience in the private and public sectors, and she understands Tacoma inside and out.
However, some people may not yet know that Hunter is also incredibly goodhearted. Time and again, I have witnessed her go out of her way to help others in need, be they her students, friends, neighbors or the people that she serves.
She authentically cares about other people. When I compliment her on this quality, she humbly deflects it and says, “It’s simply about doing the right thing.”
Compassion is the antidote to blind dogma, divisiveness, and hate. Hunter is a true champion for this cause, and is an example of what is genuinely outstanding about Tacoma.
(Ebersole is the cousin of Brian Ebersole, former Tacoma mayor and formerly married to Lillian Hunter.)
