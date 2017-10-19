Election: Neal will guide Tacoma into new era

Our world is changing at the speed of light. Technology has made its way into our everyday lives. From smart phones to Uber to Amazon, everything is new!
This is incredibly exciting news for Tacoma because we have an opportunity to capitalize on jobs that technology brings. For this reason, we need council members who grew up with technology and integrate it into their life. Meredith Neal is that candidate for council position 6.
Tacoma’s ability to recruit jobs will depend on leadership’s ability to represent us to companies who are increasingly more technology-savvy. Neal can speak that language. As the mother of two young boys, she has an acute awareness of what future generations value.
This will be beneficial both for our public education system and for how we set ourselves up to be a workplace of the future. I am a business owner, a talent recruiter and the creator of Revive Downtown, and I support Neal because she has experience Tacoma needs.
