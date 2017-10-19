Iran: Trump again throws world into chaos

For months, President Trump has been in a Twitter war with the North Korean president over that nation’s development of nuclear weapons. Trump’s actions show he does not believe in negotiations by the State Department.
Now he is decertifying the Iran nuclear deal that was negotiated by President Obama, several European allies, Russia and China. He has gone against the recommendations of his National Security Team, Defense Secretary Mathis, Secretary of State Tillerson and Chief of Staff Kelly.
Our foreign partners believe that this would be a mistake and further destabilize the region.
No wonder this White House is being called the house of chaos. This president is impulsive and does not rely on the knowledge and advice of others.
He is destroying the standing of the U.S. as leader of the free world and confusing our allies worldwide. Where will his actions lead us?
