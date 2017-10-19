Election: Sen. Fortunato no friend of education

In the coming days, friends of public education in Legislative District 31 have the opportunity to elect Michelle Rylands as their new state senator.
A look at last year’s voting record of current Sen. Phil Fortunato reminds us of the importance of this opportunity.
Although the majority of the Senate approved, Fortunato voted no on HB1713 to advance the recommendations of the children’s mental health work group.
Again out of step with the majority, he voted no on SB5449 requiring digital citizenship and internet safety education in schools.
Then in the final days of the session, he voted yes on EHB2242, enacting a new education funding plan resulting in less for some school districts than the previous model and inequities between districts.
In our region, for example, differences in added salary funds and lost local funds will result in a projected addition of $43 per student in Federal Way but a loss of $967 per student in Dieringer.
As president of Auburn Council of PTAs and regional PTA leader, Rylands understands the needs of schools. Elect her for a positive difference in the Senate.
