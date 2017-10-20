Democrats: Hypocrisy keeps flowing unabated

Remember when Democrats ran on Nancy Pelosi and Harry Reid’s phony “War on Women” back in 2012? Now we know Hollywood has been waging a war on women and donating thousands to Democratic politicians like Hillary Clinton and President Obama for years.
Did they know about Harvey Weinstein’s sexual misconduct? How could they not, since they have been hobnobbing with Hollywood elites for decades and there are reports that this is just the tip of the iceberg?
Democrats have had to rely on propaganda and demagoguery like the war on women, the culture of corruption and (false) accusations of racism to win elections. A CNN reporter suggested there may be a racial component to the FEMA response in Puerto Rico. Good grief!
What is the main message of the Democratic Party now that senators’ “A Better Deal” has flopped?
President Trump won because he had a positive economic message for everyday Americans while Clinton arrogantly called them “deplorables.”
Now Democrats are complaining about government waste when Obama wasted billions on his stimulus plan and increased our national debt by around $10 trillion.
Will Democrats ever recover from their avalanche of hypocrisy?
