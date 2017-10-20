Letters to the Editor

Protests: Selective outrage against NFL players

By Lunette Birrenkott

Tacoma

October 20, 2017 5:26 PM

Look around at any event, at any level (high school, college, professional), where the flag is presented and the national anthem is played.

You will see people talking to each other, talking or texting on their phones, taking selfies, leaving to go the restroom, leaving to go get food and beer.

And what happens in the corridors where they obviously can hear the anthem being played ? Do people stop, quiet down and respect the flag ?

These actions seem to be just as disrespecful, if not more so, than the athletes who are quietly kneeling or sitting. Where is the outrage for all who do not stand and respect the flag during the anthem?

