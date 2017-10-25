Letters to the Editor

Election: Shadko is right fit for Puyallup

By Daniel W. Smith

Puyallup

October 25, 2017 5:32 PM

I had the pleasure of working side by side with Heather Shadko for four years when we served together on the Puyallup Planning Commission several years ago. She was always prepared, thoughtful and open minded about the issues that came before us.

She has also served on our city Library Board, Library Foundation Board, and has been active in our city for many years.

Shadko is an independent voice on our council and has our city’s best interests at heart. She is not relying on outside financial support from special interest groups

I support the re election of Heather Shadko for District 2 of the Puyallup City Council.

