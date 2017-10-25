Letters to the Editor

Mayor’s race: Merritt’s exaggeration disrespectful

By Norm Dicks

Belfair

October 25, 2017 5:33 PM

I feel compelled to correct the record on Jim Merritt’s claims regarding the redevelopment of Union Station since I was there at the time.

Merritt had a legitimate role, among many, in saving Union Station but he had no role in designating it as a federal courthouse, which the U.S. Congress had to approve and fund.

In fact, his involvement was as one of the architects, for which he was paid handsomely with taxpayer dollars.

It also might be of interest to taxpayers to note that the original renovation designs were significantly over budget and rejected by the federal government. It took everything I had to convince the government to stay with the project.

When Merritt exaggerates his role on Union Station, he disrespects the hard work of countless other community leaders who played, in some instances, a much larger role than himself — people like Elbert Baker and Seymour Johnson who inspired the idea.

Merritt should try a little more “we” and a lot less “I” because he diminishes his own role and disrespects many of us when he makes it all about him.

(Dicks is a former congressman who represented the 6th District for 36 years.)

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Richard Sherman on why he would fly with Jimmy Graham, what he expects Dwight Freeney can do for Seahawks

Richard Sherman on why he would fly with Jimmy Graham, what he expects Dwight Freeney can do for Seahawks

Richard Sherman on why he would fly with Jimmy Graham, what he expects Dwight Freeney can do for Seahawks 2:47

Richard Sherman on why he would fly with Jimmy Graham, what he expects Dwight Freeney can do for Seahawks
OC Darrell Bevell on latest slow start of Seahawks' offense 2:40

OC Darrell Bevell on latest slow start of Seahawks' offense
Pete Carroll on what Dwight Freeney brings to Seahawks, Justin Britt's status 3:19

Pete Carroll on what Dwight Freeney brings to Seahawks, Justin Britt's status

View More Video