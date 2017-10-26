Congress: Sen. Murray rises to occasion

I am proud to be a Washingtonian yet again after watching Sen. Patty Murray step up with diligence and true leadership in an otherwise dysfunctional Congress.
She has shown a willingness to not only cross the aisle, but to put in the difficult work of compromise toward real solutions for real people on health care and other important issues that have stymied the Republican majority.
I am also impressed that she is apparently undaunted by the ongoing chicanery of the president. Murray continues to work doggedly against the partisan odds to bring real solutions to the attention of all, and to negotiate the tricky compromises.
I think I voted against Murray last time; I’ll not make that mistake again.
