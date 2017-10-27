Letters to the Editor

Deadly force: Problem is criminals, not cops

By Rodger A. Hartley

Tacoma

October 27, 2017 4:01 PM

Re: “A new campaign to prosecute cops who kill,” (TNT, 10/23).

Pardon me, but I believe a better use of time and resources, rather than De-Escalate Washington’s initiative making it easier to prosecute law enforcement officers who kill in the line of duty, should be concentrating on “de-escalating” the criminal element!

Tacoma has, according to recent data, reached a milestone in violent crimes, ranking No. 1 in the state. Our entitled youth seem to believe society owes them a living.

They seem to have no regard or respect for the life of others or themselves. Far too many seem to feel resolving disputes with guns is OK.

I would like the De-Escalate Washington people to put themselves in the shoes of those who are here to protect their lives and property. Perhaps a different perspective would emerge?

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bierria, Pettis discuss UW having a day game

    Washington players Keishawn Bierria, Dante Pettis and Andrew Kirkland talk about what it means to have a day game.

Bierria, Pettis discuss UW having a day game

Bierria, Pettis discuss UW having a day game 0:51

Bierria, Pettis discuss UW having a day game
House in the Woodbrook neighborhood in Lakewood goes up in flames 0:19

House in the Woodbrook neighborhood in Lakewood goes up in flames
Top highlight: Fife QB Falani Jennings takes it himself for 60-yard score 0:23

Top highlight: Fife QB Falani Jennings takes it himself for 60-yard score

View More Video