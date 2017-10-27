Letters to the Editor

War widow: Who knows what Trump really said?

By Tami Brigham

University Place

October 27, 2017 4:01 PM

Re: “Furor follows Trump’s call to soldier’s widow,” (TNT, 10/19).

You did not do your journalism homework by running this New York Times story.

The whole drama is from Rep. Frederica Wilson who was offended by a private call from President Trump offering condolences from our country regarding the death of Sgt. La David Johnson.

Our president was advised by his White House chief of staff, John Kelly, on what to say and Kelly was there when the call was made. Kelly was “heartbroken” when he heard the congresswoman’s criticism of Trumps words.

My concern over the article is you did not share the entire conversation. We need to hear it all so we can decide for ourselves if it Trump was coldhearted or was trying to offer a kind word and his sympathy.

Why did the congresswoman need to listen to this conversation? Mrs. Johnson’s loss is sacred. Let’s keep it that way.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • A Gig Harbor woman sentenced for fatally poisoning her stepson on accident

    Karen Inskip was sentenced Friday for killing Dylan Creighton, 15, who had been her unofficial stepson. She accidentally gave him the wrong medicine.

A Gig Harbor woman sentenced for fatally poisoning her stepson on accident

A Gig Harbor woman sentenced for fatally poisoning her stepson on accident 1:08

A Gig Harbor woman sentenced for fatally poisoning her stepson on accident
Pete Carroll for having Seahawks owner Paul Allen 1:34

Pete Carroll for having Seahawks owner Paul Allen "in every way"
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll: C Justin Britt's status for Sunday vs. Texans 2:53

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll: C Justin Britt's status for Sunday vs. Texans

View More Video