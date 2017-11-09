Letters to the Editor

Sports arenas: Spend money to help homeless

By Joan Byron

Lakewood

November 09, 2017 4:47 PM

Is anyone else struck by the complete inappropriateness of this ongoing angst over building more sports venues in Seattle when we have a mammoth homeless problem throughout the state?

Huge amounts of money are being casually discussed and wagered on the chance that some sports franchise might come to Seattle. I’m pretty sure a family living in their car doesn’t give a flip.

Even if all of these sports opportunities come to pass, the day-to-day lives of those living on the edge wouldn’t be positively impacted. The money that is being thrown around in pursuit of a sports legacy could be invested so much more productively.

