Trump: Families of fallen troops deserve better

Every time I think our current Oval Office occupant has reached a new pinnacle of nastiness, he proves me wrong. The other day, President Trump again slimed President Obama and other former presidents over their alleged casual treatment of Gold Star families.
I am aware, as should be most thinking people now, that this man is not quite mentally engaged with reality. He is desperate to prove his worth, but unable to perform the work required.
Every former president, regardless of party, proved they would do their duty for our fallen military. During the election campaign, I watched Trump verbally abuse Khizr Khan, a Gold Star father who lost his son in Iraq.
Now Trump pretends to be the only leader who has performed this profound duty. And, of course, his letters will be mailed out to the families soon. Guess they don’t have stamps yet.
This is shameful behavior. To normalize it brings us down to his level.
Comments