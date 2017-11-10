Letters to the Editor

Mayor's race: Racist comments properly brought to light

By Ksenija Simic-Muller

Tacoma

November 10, 2017 4:44 PM

Re: “McCarthy’s racial comments disrupt mayoral campaign,” (TNT, 11/1).

I want to thank The News Tribune for writing the story on former Tacoma City Council candidate Tom McCarthy and shedding some light on this problematic mayor’s race, in particular the incessant and vicious attacks on Victoria Woodards.

Though we would like to think that we are not racist in the Pacific Northwest, countless examples point to a different conclusion.

Attacks on Woodards have been sometimes subtly and sometimes not at all subtly racist, and McCarthy is perhaps just the most obvious example of how we, as white folks, are not aware of our privilege and prejudices, and the power of language.

Please keep reporting on these important issues.

