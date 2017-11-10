Letters to the Editor

Veteran’s Day: Don't overlook WWI doughboys

By Ora Clark

Federal Way

November 10, 2017 4:45 PM

I am a veteran of World War II. As such I appreciate a day set aside to honor all veterans of our military forces.

However it is with sadness that I look back and think that our government preempted another holiday to make room for Veterans Day on Nov. 11. It was originally Armistice Day in remembrance of those who went through the horrors of trench warfare in France during the Great War, later referred to as World War I.

Not until late in life did my father begin to talk a bit about those events during his time in France. As he put it to my brother-in-law one day: “I don’t’ believe in the organized church but I know where I’m going because I’ve already been through hell.”

As a child I can recall that at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, the fire station would set off the sirens. Every person who heard that siren would stop what they were doing and spend a moment reflecting on the sacrifices made by those who served in France.

Let’s not forget Armistice Day, the sacrifices of the doughboys and the terrors of trench warfare.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • UW guard Jaylen Newell and Carlos Johnson talk about team's 86-82 win over Belmont

    Nowell poured in a game-high 32 points, including the decisive free throws with 8.2 seconds to go

UW guard Jaylen Newell and Carlos Johnson talk about team's 86-82 win over Belmont

UW guard Jaylen Newell and Carlos Johnson talk about team's 86-82 win over Belmont 0:42

UW guard Jaylen Newell and Carlos Johnson talk about team's 86-82 win over Belmont
UW mens basketball coach Mike Hopkins reflects on winning debut with the Huskies 2:06

UW mens basketball coach Mike Hopkins reflects on winning debut with the Huskies
Another green masterpiece for The Sodfather 0:50

Another green masterpiece for The Sodfather

View More Video