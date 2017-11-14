Trump: What would fallen veterans think of him?

While attending a funeral for a World War II veteran at Tahoma National Cemetery I reflected on my 27 years of active Army service. The values we so honorably and steadfastly defended are attacked daily and belittled in political disharmony and dysfunction.
This is a direct result of President Trump’s lack of leadership and his inability to realize he’s just not up to the job.
Those who died in defense of our nation would shake their heads in shame if they knew how Trump denigrates our institutions. I am sure they would laugh at his inability to understand the advantages of participating in a governmental team. I am sure they would cry each time he blatantly lies to our country and disparages elected leaders through belittling, silly and childish remarks.
I am ashamed to have a bullying, narcissistic president.
