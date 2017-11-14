Letters to the Editor

Pierce College: Parking shortage hurts students

By Jeffrey Silk

Graham

November 14, 2017 2:54 PM

Even as a first quarter student at Pierce College, I’m able to notice the major problem this school has with parking at its Puyallup branch.

Every day I arrive to school at 12:40 p.m., leaving myself 20 minutes to park and get to class. Yet only a handful of times have I made it to class on time. Coming earlier may sound like a simple solution, but the early you get here the worse the problem is.

Too many times I have been late to class because of the time I spend circling the overcrowded parking lots, only to find an opening in the very back corner.

Not only does being late put students’ grades at risk, it also disrupts class. I hope our school raises attention to this issue and begins looking into the solution of an additional parking lot.

