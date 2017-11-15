Addiction: Monster roams, but not for lack of a bed

Every night I wonder where my heroin addicted daughter is sleeping in Tacoma. I learned recently that she often spends the night in area parks, under the brush.
This happens even though I have a warm bed for her. But the thing is, I am terrified of her addiction and what that means. We are her potential victims in her quest to stay high (the beast within).
This entire city can plainly see that this problem is not a lack of places to sleep. It is a monster slowly encroaching on our city.
Detox centers and rehabilitation facilities are few. I implore city leaders to be real about this problem. I implore each of you reading this to call your legislators into action.
We are all impacted by this monster, make no mistake.
