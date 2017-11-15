Letters to the Editor

Veterans: Act of gratitude strikes a chord

By Ken Severe

Lakewood

November 15, 2017 4:46 PM

My wife and I are celebrating our 39th year as U.S. Army veterans, and on Veterans Day weekend, we were seated in a local restaurant when a mother approached our table and insisted on picking up the check.

She said we could order anything on the menu, regardless of cost. She wanted to express her gratitude for our service, in memory of her father who had also honorably served.

My wife cried, she was so touched. This act of kindness was totally unexpected and truly humbling to be so honored by a complete stranger.

Thankfully, gratitude and patriotism are still alive in America.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police search Hilltop neighborhood for escapee

    Tacome police canvas a Hilltop neighborhood near the intersection of South 19th Street and South Sprague Avenue for a 33-year-old man who escaped from police Wednesday afternoon while being transported from a hearing in Lakewood to Pierce County Jail. He was later apprehended.

Police search Hilltop neighborhood for escapee

Police search Hilltop neighborhood for escapee 0:44

Police search Hilltop neighborhood for escapee
Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky 0:24

Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky
Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash 1:26

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash

View More Video