Veterans: Act of gratitude strikes a chord

My wife and I are celebrating our 39th year as U.S. Army veterans, and on Veterans Day weekend, we were seated in a local restaurant when a mother approached our table and insisted on picking up the check.
She said we could order anything on the menu, regardless of cost. She wanted to express her gratitude for our service, in memory of her father who had also honorably served.
My wife cried, she was so touched. This act of kindness was totally unexpected and truly humbling to be so honored by a complete stranger.
Thankfully, gratitude and patriotism are still alive in America.
