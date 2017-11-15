Taxes: Hard to stay afloat under B&O system

Being a small business owner (and college student) under the current B&O tax structure is impossible. Washington business and occupation taxes are crippling to the everyday small business.
The system is set up to tax us even when we are not making money. Any revenue that is made is taxed and sent to the government.
We live in a world that teaches you to chase your dreams and follow your passion, but with a tax system set up like this, the chances of making it as a startup business are thin.
Startup companies already have enough problems to deal with. They don’t need the government taking money from them before they even make a penny.
