Taxes: Necessary evil does so much good

Re: “Undertaxed America is irresponsible gamble,” (TNT, 11/9).
Thanks to columnist Robert Samuelson for a thoughtful, timely discussion of taxation. It well frames an urgent conversation at every level of government in our society.
So many people claim to hate taxes, except those which aid them personally. Yet taxes are a most essential tool in a society that professes “liberty and justice for all,” a society that frames its constitution with a preamble dedicating our system of government to “the general welfare,” among other vital goals
Some see taxes as a necessary evil at best, but they are absolutely essential in so many ways. The true issue -- which needs careful, honest discussion - -is whether they are sufficient, appropriate and equitably distributed.
Comments