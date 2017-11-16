Trump: Pray that life doesn't imitate Strangelove

President Trump always travels with a military commissioned officer carrying a leather briefcase called the “nuclear football.” Inside it are codes to launch a nuclear strike.
Trump has the authority to launch a missile without anyone having a constitutional veto. I find it very odd that the president needs the approval of Congress to go to war with another country, yet he can end the world by himself.
In 1973, Maj. Harold Hering was discharged from the Air Force for asking the question “How can I know that any order I receive to launch my missiles came from a sane person?” The major was maybe reacting to President Nixon; who knows?
But I would never compare Trump to Nixon. If I had to compare Trump to anybody, it would be Gen. Jack D. Ripper, the fictional general from the movie “Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb.”
Never miss a local story.
He goes nuts and sends a plane to Russia, and they drop a nuclear weapon and start what they call “The Doomsday Machine,” which ends all life on earth.
Comments