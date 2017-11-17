Voting age: I'm 17 and should be able to vote

The voting age should be dropped from 18 to 17. The difference between someone who can vote and one who cannot may be the difference of just a few days.
As a 17-year-old student who drives, works, pays taxes and goes to school full time, it is very frustrating that I am denied my constitutional responsibility to make a change in my government.
The voter turnout for young people ages 18 to 25 is extremely low. Voting is encouraged nationwide to this younger generation, yet 17 year olds who are excited to get involved in the process are denied.
What is the difference between a 17 and 18 year old? Both can be seniors in high school, graduated from high school, enlist in the armed forces, drive, work full or part time, become organ donors, and be mature or immature. But only one is allowed to vote.
Never miss a local story.
Those who are just a year younger but more eager to make a change should be allowed to.
Comments