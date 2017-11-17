Tideflats: Scare tactics shouldn't dictate growth

Re: “Tacoma must press pause on fossil fuel industry,” (TNT local viewpoint, 11/12).
The small number of community activists pushing the Tacoma City Council to pass interim regulations on industrial businesses aren’t dealing with facts; they are dealing with fear and innuendo.
Their scare tactics don’t match the reality of Tideflats businesses, who operate under some of the country’s strictest environmental regulations, including stringent air-quality rules.
These businesses are committed to being part of the solution, not the problem. But hampering their ability to grow means they may no longer be around to help Tacoma lead the way to a cleaner future for our region.
(Murray is CEO of Tacoma-based Murray Pacific Corp.)
