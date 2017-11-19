Education: Support kids in developing countries

About 9 a.m. on weekdays, I watch out my window as mothers, and sometimes dads, walk their children to school. We are so fortunate to have public education available for all our children.
However, 263 million children around the world have no access to education at all. What can we do about it?
The Global Partnership for Education (GPE) provides grants to developing countries that have agreed to spend 20 percent of their budgets on education. The GPE is now launching a new plan to give millions more kids opportunities to go to school.
Unfortunately, earlier this year the White House tried to cut funding, but our leaders in Congress are pushing back. We can acknowledge and thank Rep. Reichert for sponsoring House Resolution 466, which requests funding for the GPE, and Reps. Kilmer, Heck and Smith for co-sponsoring.
We can let Senators Cantwell and Murray know that we count on them to co-sponsor Senate Resolution 286. We can use our voices to let our representatives know how important education funding is.
Every parent deserves the chance to walk his or her child to school.
