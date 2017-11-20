Racism: White, black and all lives matter

Re: “Displays of white racism can no longer be ignored in Tacoma,” (Matt Driscoll column, 11/12).
I wonder why the “White Lives Matter” banner was so offensive to the columnist. It’s interesting that with White Lives Matter and Black Lives Matter, one is considered racist while the other is a statement of freedom and a cry for equality.
In my view, all lives matter. If we continue to focus on what is different about races, we will never come together and revel in the joy of this great country.
What has happened in the past is past. Let us move on and work toward progress.
