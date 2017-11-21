Caregivers: Recognition needed for full-time job

As a Washington State Council on Aging member, I want to remind you that November is National Family Caregivers Month. The 2017 theme is “Caregiving Around the Clock.”
Many of us at some point will find ourselves in the role of caregiver. Today, over 900,000 Washingtonians are unpaid caregivers for loved ones, friends or neighbors, many on a full-time basis.
Caregiving is an important responsibility, but not without consequences; stress, poor health and burnout are not unusual. Caregiving for someone with Alzheimer’s, for example, can be non-stop and crowd out other important areas of life.
If you know an unpaid caregiver, you can be a tremendous help by offering to do chores or errands, sit with their loved one, or simply visit and provide an opportunity to talk. Finally, recognize them for all they do and refer them to Pierce County Aging and Disability (253-798-4600) for a wide range of support services.
