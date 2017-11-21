Letters to the Editor

Highways: Other states much less trashy

By Laura Duncan

Gig Harbor

November 21, 2017 03:48 PM

I read a letter in the TNT not long ago about the dirty state of our highways in Washington, and I do agree.

We just took a three-week driving trip to the Midwest and noticed, as we have before, that our highways can’t compare to the care and cleanliness of other states.

All highways have been cleared of trash and are neatly mowed anytime we’ve driven anywhere in this country, and we’ve driven over the years from Florida to Maine, New York to California, and into Canada.

In two places this last trip, we saw a full-sized mower operated by a man with a remote-control box.

We need to do better in Washington.

