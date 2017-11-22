Sound Transit: Choking on my car tab fees

Regional Transit Authority excise tax $103.
Total renewal cost: $229.
This is what I’m paying to renew the tabs on my pickup. That tax is to pay for something I won’t use.
Are the people who use Sound Transit going to pay their fair share? Are the people in Seattle and elsewhere who ride bicycles going to be required to get bike registration, plates, tabs or proof of insurance to pay their fair share?
No, just the people who want to, have to and need to use a vehicle. If we were a separate group in appearance, ethnicity or creed, this would be discrimination at the highest level.
The Sound Transit board needs to face the voters, not their masters in city and county government.
