Letters to the Editor

Russia: Trump denials like ‘Hamlet’

By David Rothrock

Tacoma

November 22, 2017 04:57 PM

With all the denial and accusations of a “witch hunt” coming from the White House in regard to the alleged relationship with Vladimir Putin and the Russians, I am reminded of a line from Shakespeare’s Hamlet.

Hamlet asks his mother, Queen Gertrude, what she thinks about the protestations of a woman in a play. The queen replies, “the lady doth protest too much, methinks,” which, roughly translated, suggests that the lady, in strongly denying something, is hiding the truth.

If President Trump has nothing to hide and if all is innocent, as he contends, then why protest? Why not welcome the investigations, cooperate with them so as to get them over with and get on with the important business of governing the country?

