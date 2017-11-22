Letters to the Editor

PLU: Family football dynasty will be missed

By Mark E. Mininger

Lacey

November 22, 2017 04:58 PM

Re: "Westering era over after 46 years with PLU football," (TNT, 11/15).

I’ve known Scott Westering for nearly 20 years. He is a man of character and integrity, and lives his life as a servant of God. He and his family have built not only a highly successful small college football program, but they have dedicated themselves to the betterment of their players.

For over 40 years, Westering-led football teams have traveled across the U.S. and abroad as PLU ambassadors. They’ve carried the torch high.

Thank you Scott, Susan and Sue. What you’ve done for Lutes football and the PLU community will never be forgotten.

