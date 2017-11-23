Letters to the Editor

Kindness: Our children often show the way

By Ghassan M. Diab

Tacoma

November 23, 2017 01:25 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

My 12-year-old son Samuel continues to amaze me with empathy and kind deeds. At school last week, one of his classmates broke down in tears, missing her father who is on active duty in Afghanistan. With Veterans Day on hand, Samuel decided to do something special to help cheer her up.

He went to her home and hand delivered a bouquet of red, white and blue flowers with a card wishing her and her family peace and thanking her father for his military service.

While Samuel was picking out the flowers, a customer inquired what the occasion was. Samuel explained his intentions and she was so touched, she purchased a red, white and blue heart ornament to include with his bouquet.

This may not be the biggest story of the week, but I believe stories like this should be shared to help remind people there is more than just doom and gloom in the world. We have goodhearted people all around us, and their actions can be contagious.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Meet the best high school football players in the South Sound

    The best highlights as introduced by the best players on The News Tribune's 2017 All-Area high school football team, which includes TNT All-Area player of the year Talan Alfrey of Auburn Mountainview, UW commit Dylan Morris of Graham-Kapowsin, and TCU commit Ben Wilson of Sumner.

Meet the best high school football players in the South Sound

Meet the best high school football players in the South Sound 5:39

Meet the best high school football players in the South Sound
Auburn Mountainview’s Talan Alfrey earns TNT All-Area player of the year 2:12

Auburn Mountainview’s Talan Alfrey earns TNT All-Area player of the year
Three sentenced for murder in Lakewood drive-by shooting 2:35

Three sentenced for murder in Lakewood drive-by shooting

View More Video