Child labor: Laws should be more lenient

Child labor laws need to be changed. I am a seventeen-year-old working student, and these laws apply to me and half of my coworkers. During the school year, students can only work 20 hours a week, 28 with a variance. That’s not much on minimum wage.
Many students have the mindset and skills to work more hours during the school year and advance at their jobs, but they can’t because the law prohibits them. If the law treated them like adults, they could work more hours.
It also would make it easier on employers due to the fact that their workers could work more often and advance to places they couldn’t before, thus continuing a healthy cycle. Of course, all of this would have to be consensual between the parent and the employer.
This should be looked into because I think it will make productivity increase.
Comments