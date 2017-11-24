Letters to the Editor

Urban deforestation: Running amok in Gig Harbor

By Hazel Atwill

Gig Harbor

November 24, 2017 01:42 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

The deforestation in Gig Harbor is appalling from both an aesthetic and ecological point of view. We are cutting down all our forests to make way for more neighborhoods and strip malls while driving away animals that are native to the area.

People are reporting higher than usual numbers of bear sightings, and are scared to let kids and pets outside. The bears are being blamed, but as per usual it is the fault of the humans.

There are not more bears now than there were 10 years ago, we are simply seeing them more. We are getting rid of their habitat, and as a result they are being forced into backyards simply because they have nowhere else to go.

I have lived in Gig Harbor most of my life and grew up admiring the wild spaces around me. Now anytime I go somewhere I pass at least one spot where there used to be a forest, wetland or meadow -- and in its place is another development.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What’s the difference between the ‘Black Lives Matter’ and ‘White Lives Matter’ movements? Tacoma columnist explains

    Matt Driscoll, news columnist for the News Tribune, answers readers questions about topics he covers.

What’s the difference between the ‘Black Lives Matter’ and ‘White Lives Matter’ movements? Tacoma columnist explains

What’s the difference between the ‘Black Lives Matter’ and ‘White Lives Matter’ movements? Tacoma columnist explains 4:49

What’s the difference between the ‘Black Lives Matter’ and ‘White Lives Matter’ movements? Tacoma columnist explains
Several injuries reported after car crashes into a Federal Way house 0:37

Several injuries reported after car crashes into a Federal Way house
Meet the best high school football players in the South Sound 5:39

Meet the best high school football players in the South Sound

View More Video