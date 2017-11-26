Letters to the Editor

Mayor’s race: Full story on racial comment untold

By Cathy Bower

Tacoma

November 26, 2017 03:36 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

Re: “McCarthy’s racial comments disrupt mayoral campaign,” (TNT 11/1).

The TNT’s article on Tom McCarthy was incomplete. McCarthy never made racist comments about Tacoma mayor candidate Victoria Woodards or anyone else.

If the whole story was correctly reported, people would see (from Facebook posts, which is where the story came from) that McCarthy used a quote from Malcolm X to explain that he sides with laborers versus those backed by money.

Yes, the quote was controversial, but so were the actions of those whom McCarthy was communicating with on Facebook. The TNT did not explain McCarthy’s side thoroughly.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

By the barrage of anti-Merritt flyers I received within two days of Election Day, I would say supporters of both sides are guilty of political games

When it comes to publishing stories about citizens, perhaps the complete story should be published next time.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Fire damages Tacoma costume shop

    The cause of the fire is not yet known, Mary Johnson said Sunday morning moments before meeting a fire inspector to tour the damage.

Fire damages Tacoma costume shop

Fire damages Tacoma costume shop 0:23

Fire damages Tacoma costume shop
Gregg Bell pregame in Santa Clara, what to watch for in Seahawks at 49ers 3:15

Gregg Bell pregame in Santa Clara, what to watch for in Seahawks at 49ers
Here is what Chris Petersen said after The Apple Cup win 1:11

Here is what Chris Petersen said after The Apple Cup win

View More Video