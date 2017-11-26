Letters to the Editor

Taxes: Reform bill a sign of American decline

By David Hyres

Puyallup

November 26, 2017 03:37 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

Here we go again, lots of talk about a new tax break for the middle class that just dramatically increases the federal deficit.

Most Americans don’t believe the promises anymore because in the end the only winners are the very wealthy. So it becomes a Robin Hood scenario in which working-class families bear the burden of supporting the rest of the costs of society while giving a bonus to the very rich.

The old argument is that it will stimulate the economy and pay for itself, but that has never occurred, and even now most of the cuts that affect the middle class would be temporary.

The fact that this is happening now demonstrates that America is in a economic, environmental and moral decline. Our elected representatives seem to be favoring special interests over average citizens.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

What about the pursuit of life, liberty and happiness, as the Constitution promises?

This Christmas present looks like a lump of coal!

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Fire damages Tacoma costume shop

    The cause of the fire is not yet known, Mary Johnson said Sunday morning moments before meeting a fire inspector to tour the damage.

Fire damages Tacoma costume shop

Fire damages Tacoma costume shop 0:23

Fire damages Tacoma costume shop
Gregg Bell pregame in Santa Clara, what to watch for in Seahawks at 49ers 3:15

Gregg Bell pregame in Santa Clara, what to watch for in Seahawks at 49ers
Here is what Chris Petersen said after The Apple Cup win 1:11

Here is what Chris Petersen said after The Apple Cup win

View More Video