Taxes: Reform bill a sign of American decline

Here we go again, lots of talk about a new tax break for the middle class that just dramatically increases the federal deficit.
Most Americans don’t believe the promises anymore because in the end the only winners are the very wealthy. So it becomes a Robin Hood scenario in which working-class families bear the burden of supporting the rest of the costs of society while giving a bonus to the very rich.
The old argument is that it will stimulate the economy and pay for itself, but that has never occurred, and even now most of the cuts that affect the middle class would be temporary.
The fact that this is happening now demonstrates that America is in a economic, environmental and moral decline. Our elected representatives seem to be favoring special interests over average citizens.
What about the pursuit of life, liberty and happiness, as the Constitution promises?
This Christmas present looks like a lump of coal!
