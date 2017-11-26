Letters to the Editor

Social media: Youth should beware the fine print

By Halina Kuczynski

Bonney Lake

November 26, 2017 03:37 PM

Social media platforms are significantly more powerful than they publicize. As an everyday user, I was astounded to discover what Snapchat users agree to by accepting “terms and conditions” when creating an account.

I was recently informed that a friend experienced saved images on “Snapchat Memories,” which were shared with several people unintended to see the sensitive content.

After thoroughly combing through what Snapchat defined as their “terms of service,” I was appalled. Not only does the company maintain the right to “review, screen, and delete your content at any time and for any reason,” it holds the unrestricted “right and license to use your name, likeness, and voice...in connection with commercial or sponsored content” (Snap Inc.).

The U.S. has no law restricting businesses from behavior such as this, including minors between the ages of 13 and 17. Youth deserve to be informed of the false sense of security with these popular platforms, and that what’s happening is legal.

