Military spending: Why not invest in space?

It is no secret that the U.S. spends more on military funding than any other country, but what if it were reallocated to something more worthwhile? That something could be humanity’s expansion into space.
One area of consideration includes our anti-missile defenses. As reported by the Los Angeles Times, the Pentagon paid a $2 billion bonus to Boeing for testing the Ground-based Midcourse Defense System.
Since it hit the target 55 percent of the time, the system was deemed unreliable, yet the enormous sum still went through. This funding could have been re-purposed for civilian use.
Our planet’s natural resources are finite. We may not run out in the next 20 years, but what about in the next hundred?
Space may hold the answer, as there are resources we are not even aware of yet. We must consider what we leave for the generations to come. We must consider the future of our species.
