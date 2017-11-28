Letters to the Editor

Taxes: Not too late to stop lousy proposal

By Phyllis Bjorkman

Tacoma

November 28, 2017 05:36 PM

Unfortunately, the U.S. House approved the new tax bill, but we still have a chance to question the Senate before they vote on their version and ask just who will end up paying for the massive tax cuts for corporations and the rich.

It’s the lowest income, most vulnerable Americans who will pay. This is plain wrong.

Here’s what we can expect if the tax proposal passes: The deficit will predictably skyrocket, and some lawmakers will demand cuts to federal programs that help millions of Americans put food on the table, get affordable health care and make ends meet.

Let’s work together and ask Washington Senators Murray and Cantwell to talk with their associates to stop a proposal that asks struggling families to pay for tax cuts for the wealthy.

