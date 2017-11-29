Military: Families deserve recognition, support

Re: “Married to the military, a happy union,” (TNT, 11/27).
I salute guest columnist Katie Madison on her Military Family Appreciation Month column. As a career soldier for 20 years I am well aware of the sacrifices and hardships military families endure.
I also appreciate how my wife raised our children during my absences, while never filling her letters with descriptions of problems at home, and the difficulties my children endured during all our moves.
It saddens me how so many people wrap themselves in the flag and proclaim how they “support our troops,” yet they do nothing tangible to provide assistance.
Comments