Letters to the Editor

Sex harassment: Why let politicians off hook?

By Norm Eklund

Puyallup

November 30, 2017 04:48 PM

UPDATED 2 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

Regarding the firing of Matt Lauer from NBC’s “Today” show:

It becomes apparent there is a significant difference between the way the private sector deals with predators versus the way politicians handle the miscreants within their ranks.

When someone is exposed in the media and entertainment industry these days, the consequences are immediate: They get fired.

Why shouldn’t the same happen in the political arena? They typically make a perfunctory excuse and then stonewall, hoping the whole thing will blow over.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Evidently Lord Acton was right: “Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.”

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Russell Wilson on goal of NFL MVP: 'I want to be the best in the world'

Russell Wilson on goal of NFL MVP: 'I want to be the best in the world' 1:29

Russell Wilson on goal of NFL MVP: 'I want to be the best in the world'
Seahawks' Michael Bennett: Cliff Avril's neck injury, surgery 'devastating' 2:47

Seahawks' Michael Bennett: Cliff Avril's neck injury, surgery 'devastating'
Police shoot man in a stolen vehicle 1:52

Police shoot man in a stolen vehicle

View More Video