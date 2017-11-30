Sex harassment: Why let politicians off hook?

Regarding the firing of Matt Lauer from NBC’s “Today” show:
It becomes apparent there is a significant difference between the way the private sector deals with predators versus the way politicians handle the miscreants within their ranks.
When someone is exposed in the media and entertainment industry these days, the consequences are immediate: They get fired.
Why shouldn’t the same happen in the political arena? They typically make a perfunctory excuse and then stonewall, hoping the whole thing will blow over.
Evidently Lord Acton was right: “Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.”
