Democrats: Moral high ground lost long ago

In 1992, most people knew of Bill Clinton’s 12-year affair with Gennifer Flowers, and there were credible accusations of sexual misconduct and rape. Democrats and feminist groups still supported Clinton.
How could they? Just the 12-year affair should have been disqualifying. And where were the investigative reporters? At a Clinton rally?
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York, recently stated that the standard of behavior has changed since 1992. That’s total nonsense. Even after the Monica Lewinsky affair, Democrats did not convict Clinton. They said it was “only” about sex.
What about Clinton’s lying about Lewinsky directly to the American people, perjury, obstruction of justice (there was a coverup) and moral turpitude? Clinton was a leader in the Democratic party for over 25 years. Where were Democrats’ moral values during all that time?
By contrast, accusations of sexual misconduct against Donald Trump one month before the election appeared to be completely orchestrated and the accusers had no proof.
I worked in a tavern during college and heard male-to-male talk like the “Access Hollywood” tape every day. Big deal.
The Democrats lost the moral high ground when they supported Bill Clinton, Ted Kennedy and Harvey Weinstein for years.
