Gender: On documents, stick with two options

By Geroge Martinson

Fircrest

December 25, 2017 04:05 PM

Recently I read in the TNT that the Washington Department of Transportation was considering giving people the option to identify themselves as being male, female or gender X.

It seems far fetched to me that the state would allow such an action, especially when it concerns official documents and forms of identification. Knowing one’s true gender can be extremely important.

Medical issues might arise where it would be expedient to know a person’s true gender. In today’s world, even traveling to another country might necessitate knowing a person’s true gender.

Physically and biologically, people are as they were born. Surgeries might artificially alter a person to a degree, but it will not change the person you are.

