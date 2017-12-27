Letters to the Editor

Governor: He’s hardly equipped to criticize Trump

By John A. Sable

DuPont

December 27, 2017 09:05 AM

Re: “Inslee labels Trump a nuke threat,” (TNT, 12/14).

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee worries about President Trump’s finger on the thermo-nuclear trigger, when he has trouble just being an employee of the state 50 percent of the time.

Inslee lets highways fall apart and is unable to handle the traffic we already have. He’s 100 percent behind not allowing coal power in our state, but has not one idea on the electrical usage that will be needed in 10 years.

Oh, that’s right, he will not be governor anymore! Sounds like his timetable to run for president is 2020 -- that is, if we still have a world.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

I say Trump has more on the handle than our second-hand governor.

John A. Sable, DuPont

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Penn State aware of the threat that is UW's Dante Pettis

    Penn State senior cornerback Grant Haley speaks Wednesday about the challenge Washington’s Dante Pettis presents.

Penn State aware of the threat that is UW's Dante Pettis

Penn State aware of the threat that is UW's Dante Pettis 0:59

Penn State aware of the threat that is UW's Dante Pettis
Milton apartment fire displaces senior residents 1:40

Milton apartment fire displaces senior residents
Fire rages in downtown Auburn 0:53

Fire rages in downtown Auburn

View More Video