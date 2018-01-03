Letters to the Editor

Tax reform: TNT cartoon got it backwards

By Steven Cook

Gig Harbor

January 03, 2018 09:29 AM

Your 12/28 editorial cartoon entitled “All in Favor of Tax Cuts Raise Your Right Hand…” shows a (Republican) elephant and a taxpayer with their right hands up along with a (Democratic) donkey with his right hand in the left pocket of the taxpayer.

This cartoon may have been relevant in the past, but not anymore. The Republican “tax cut” bill gives big corporations a permanent cut yet will raise taxes for everyone else after a few years.

No Democrats voted for this bill because they realized it only favors big corporations and wealthy individuals. In order to appease their donors (must keep that campaign money flowing in), the Republicans passed it anyway.

Therefore, the Republicans will now be the party with their hands in the taxpayer’s pocket, as they will need all the revenue they can get to pay for this fiasco.

