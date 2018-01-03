Education: World more stable when kids go to school

Recently, while in Zambia, I visited a rural village near the capital of Lusaka. The village school, which 100 children attend, consisted of one room and one teacher.
The small classroom had a dirt floor, a plywood painted blackboard and simple benches that the children used as desks while they sat on the floor. Half the children came to school in the morning and half in the afternoon.
Those children are more fortunate than 263 million kids around the world who have no school at all. Most of are girls, disabled, or live in extreme poverty or areas of conflict. They need school to be literate and contribute to their own families, communities and nations.
The world is far more stable, prosperous and healthy when all children are educated.
U.S. Rep. Derek Kilmer of Gig Harbor cosponsored a house resolution urging a strong U.S. pledge to the Global Partnership for Education (GPE).
Countries in the developing world apply to the GPE for funding to build education resources so that more children can attend school. A fully funded GPE would ensure that 10.8 million children in 89 developing countries complete primary school.
I urge senators Murray and Cantwell to support the Senate GPE Resolution, too.
