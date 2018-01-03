Letters to the Editor

Prosecutor: Enough with the Lindquist hit pieces

By Leda Darlington

Tacoma

January 03, 2018 04:52 PM

Re: “Lindquist dealt 2 losses on eve of reelection campaign,” (TNT, 12/17).

Mark Lindquist, a good honest prosecutor for Pierce county, is again in the TNT. It just reminds me of a witch hunt.

Lindquist is a fair and positive contributor to the law. He is demanding of himself and expects the same of others.

All the one-sided reporting on the front page does not belong in the paper, but in lawyers’ offices. A majority of readers don’t know or understand what it is about.

It is something that can be resolved in a more civilized way, with other lawyers who have a complaint.

