Prosecutor: Enough with the Lindquist hit pieces

Re: “Lindquist dealt 2 losses on eve of reelection campaign,” (TNT, 12/17).
Mark Lindquist, a good honest prosecutor for Pierce county, is again in the TNT. It just reminds me of a witch hunt.
Lindquist is a fair and positive contributor to the law. He is demanding of himself and expects the same of others.
All the one-sided reporting on the front page does not belong in the paper, but in lawyers’ offices. A majority of readers don’t know or understand what it is about.
It is something that can be resolved in a more civilized way, with other lawyers who have a complaint.
