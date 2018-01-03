Letters to the Editor

Tax bill: Two sides of the corporate bonus story

By Mary Ann Leskie

Tacoma

January 03, 2018 04:53 PM

Re: “Tax bill: News media hides the good news” (TNT letters, 12/24)

The writer claims the liberal press failed to give credit to the tax bill for bonuses that some companies are giving their employees because of the drop in the corporate tax rate.

What the writer failed to mention that two of those companies, Boeing and AT&T are laying off employees in 2018. AT&T announced it’s laying off thousands of employees. Boeing is constantly laying off workers, a few hundred at a time.

So there are two sides of the bonus story, but the conservative media doesn’t give you that.

